Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Ceremony held Thursday morning, COVID restrictions applied

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On Thursday, community members and veterans gathered at Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor those who served during the Vietnam War.

The local chapter of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs held their annual Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Ceremony Thursday morning.

The event honored the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam veterans both alive and those who have passed away.

Due to restrictions for COVID-19, the event was different from years before, the maximum number of people present for the ceremony was 10 with mask and social distance requirements.

The ceremony featured remarks by a Kern County Veterans Service Officer, plus a rifle salute and a color presentation.