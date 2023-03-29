Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The public will have a chance to remember all of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans with a special ceremony in Downtown Bakersfield in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wed, March 29.

A reading of the 178 names of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans will take place at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in honor of the day. Last year, more than 100 veterans, family members, and supporters gathered to remember those who died and survived the war.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

