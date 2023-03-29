Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

A reading of the 178 names of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans will take place at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in honor of the day.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery
23ABC News
National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 11:18:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The public will have a chance to remember all of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans with a special ceremony in Downtown Bakersfield in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Wed, March 29.

A reading of the 178 names of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans will take place at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in honor of the day. Last year, more than 100 veterans, family members, and supporters gathered to remember those who died and survived the war.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson