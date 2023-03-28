Watch Now
NewsA Veteran's Voice

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery hosts event Wednesday

Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:31:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a chance to remember all of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans with a special ceremony in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday.

The National Vietnam War Veterans Day will take place at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery downtown Wednesday and includes the reading of the 178 names of Kern County's fallen Vietnam veterans.

Last year, more than 100 veterans, family members, and supporters gathered to remember those who died and survived the conflict.

This year the guest speaker is Deb Johnson, U.S. Army veteran and junior vice commander of the California VFW.

The ceremony gets started at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

