Vigil held for Bakersfield teen killed by an illegal street racer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vigil was held to honor and remember the young woman who was killed during an illegal street race. Bianca Flores was killed on February 2nd when the car she was driving was hit by another vehicle allegedly involved in a street race.

Family, friends, and community members gathered at Challenger Park Tuesday night to share prayers and stories about the 19-year-old. Bianca’s dad, Eduardo told 23ABC that ever since the day she was born they were best friends.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Rodriguez, said the goal is to end this dangerous trend.

“The family is appreciative and is thankful for the support the community has given. What they want is really that this kind of thing, that no other family has to go through this again. And one of the steps or one of the ways to do this is to make sure that people that are involved with street racing that cause this kind of thing, of death, has to stop.”

Rodriguez said his firm is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the motorcyclist involved in the race. They are working with the kern Secret Witness Program. If you have any information call their hotline at 661-322-4040.