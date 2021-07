Community members in Arvin are gathering Wednesday night to honor the memory of a 10-year-old girl that was shot and killed.

The candlelight vigil for Liliana Jimenez is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at 341 North Hill Street.

Three people, including Liliana, were shot Saturday in an apparent drive-by. A 12-year-old and 29-year-old were also shot and were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.