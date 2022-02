BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning in South Bakersfield.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office James Lee Richardson, Jr. of Visalia was walking in the area of White Lane and Akers Road at around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

KCSO did not say if the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.