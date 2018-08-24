Voice of the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” Robin Leach died early Friday morning.

Leach’s family said in a statement, "Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow."

Leach’s British voice is best known for bringing the homes and lives of our favorite celebrities to our living room from the show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”. Leach was 76.