"Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host, Robin Leach dies at 76

Family announced death in statement

8:39 AM, Aug 24, 2018
9:13 AM, Aug 24, 2018

George Maloof and Robin Leach attend the Brenden Theaters at The Palms Casino Resort on June 15, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Denise Truscello
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Robin Leach attends Food Networks 20th birthday celebration at Pier 92 on October 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Cindy Ord
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Voice of the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” Robin Leach died early Friday morning.

Leach’s family said in a statement, "Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow."

Leach’s British voice is best known for bringing the homes and lives of our favorite celebrities to our living room from the show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”. Leach was 76.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News