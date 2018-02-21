Vote on water restrictions delayed 15 days to allow more public comment

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vote on making water restrictions permanent has been delayed by 15 days, as much of the state has slipped back into drought conditions.
This was decided to allow for more public comment.
No date has been set for a final board consideration.
Many of the rules that were temporarily imposed during California's drought from 2013 to 2017 are being considered to become permanent.
The Golden Empire Transit District is installing solar panels at their administration office on Golden State Avenue this Spring.
Drivers could be paying even more to fill up their tanks soon, after gas went up 12 cents just last year in November.
Kern County Fire responded to calls about smoke in the downtown area of Lamont early on Wednesday.