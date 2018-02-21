Vote on water restrictions delayed 15 days to allow more public comment

Johana Restrepo
12:12 PM, Feb 21, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vote on making water restrictions permanent has been delayed by 15 days, as much of the state has slipped back into drought conditions.

This was decided to allow for more public comment.

No date has been set for a final board consideration.

Many of the rules that were temporarily imposed during California's drought from 2013 to 2017 are being considered to become permanent.

