Wag Wednesday: Meet Becky from Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, 23ABC's Grace Laverriere meets Becky, a chihuahua looking for her forever home!

Becky has been at the shelter since September 14, and she has quickly become a staff favorite.

Matthew Buck, the director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, says the city shelter is currently over-capacity, and most dogs have at least one or two kennel-mates. He says Becky is friendly with her kennel-mates and other dogs, but she thrives outside of the kennel environment.

If you would like to inquire about adopting or fostering Becky, you can call the city shelter at (661) 832-7387 or visit them in person at 201 S Mt Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield.

For more information about the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, visit their website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

