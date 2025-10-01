Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wag Wednesday: Meet Delilah from Marley's Mutts

Wag Wednesday: Delilah with Marley's Mutts
In this week's Wag Wednesday, we learn more about Marley's Mutts' "Mutt Mover" transportation program.

The program takes dogs out of Kern County shelters and transports them to rescue partners across the country. 4-month-old Delilah is one of several dogs getting ready to head to Colorado.

Marley's Mutts executive director Melissa Wells said in most cases, the rescue partners who accept the dogs typically have foster or adoptive families ready to welcome them.

In the past nine months, Wells said they've transported over 700 dogs. Plus, there's a way you can help. The program is looking for temporary foster homes to take care of the dogs ahead of transport. Wells said the commitment would be up to 7 days before the Mutt Movers literally get on the move. To learn more about fostering, or to see adoptable animals, visit Marley's Mutts' website.

