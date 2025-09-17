Wag Wednesday: Meet Vito the Pug!

In this week's Wag Wednesday, we introduce you to Vito the Pug! He is available for adoption through SOS Dog Rescue.

Robbie Miller, founder of SOS Dog Rescue in the Kern River Valley, joins Grace Laverriere live in Studio B to showcase Vito. Miller says like most pugs, Vito has some trouble breathing. He shares tips on how to use mental exercises to safely tire him out.

If you would like to inquire about adopting Vito, visit the SOS Dog Rescue website, linked here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

