Wag Wednesday with Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Spaghetti Lunch BACC
Our featured Pet of the Week of Wag Wednesday is a seven-month-old terrier mix available for adoption now at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. His ID is A166483.

He does not have a name yet, but he could be your forever Valentine! This sweet puppy came into the shelter in late January, and shelter staff found an injury upon his arrival. He has a front right radius and ulna fracture, so he currently has a cast and cone. That doesn't slow him down, though! He is fun-loving and very friendly.

The shelter staff says all he needs is a splint change, and they are expecting him to make a full recovery! He is dog-friendly, very affectionate, and responds to treats, so shelter staff says he is very trainable.

If you'd like to meet him or other available shelter animals, the Bakersfield Animal Care Center invites you to attend their upcoming Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser on February 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for a meal is $15. The flyer is attached.

