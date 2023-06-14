Walmart Health and Wellness Tour making stops in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Walmart is bringing its free Mobile Health and Wellness Tour to Bakersfield this week.

The free community events will offer blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings, as well as pharmacist consultations and more. Patients should bring their insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required to participate.

The first event is Thursday, June 15 at the Walmart Supercenter on Fashion Place in East Bakersfield, and this weekend, on Saturday, June 17, the Mobile Health and Wellness Tour will be stopping at the Walmart Supercenter on Gosford Road in Southwest Bakersfield.