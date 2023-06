BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Walmart is bringing its free mobile health and wellness tour to Bakersfield this week.

These free community events will offer blood pressure, glucose, and total cholesterol screenings, as well as pharmacist consultations and more.

Patients should bring insurance cards if they have one but it’s not required.

The first event took place Thursday at the Walmart on Fashion Place in Bakersfield. If you missed it they'll be at the Walmart on Gosford Road on Saturday.