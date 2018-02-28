Walmart no longer selling guns or ammunition to people under 21

Associated Press
3:54 PM, Feb 28, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) -- Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.

 

 

