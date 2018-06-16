Fair
HI: 90°
LO: 60°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - All westbound lanes near the 300 block of California Avenue are shutdown after a two-alarm warehouse fire broke out Saturday afternoon.
There are no reported injuries at this time, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
The warehouse is located at 402 California Ave.
Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire are still working to put out the blaze. BFD says they anticipate being out there for a couple of hours.
Arson investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.
