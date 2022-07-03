Wasco Celebrates Fourth of July with "One Nation Celebration"

WASCO, Calif (KERO) — Wasco officially kicked off independence day a little early. On Saturday community members in Wasco came out to partake in local Independence Day traditions with food, games, fireworks, and more family fun.

“Today is a special day. This is a tradition in Wasco. We’ve always had fireworks, but this is actually the first year the Wasco Recreation and Parks District is taking the lead on the firework show,” said District Manager for Wasco Recreation and Parks District, Chris Serna

The celebration first began with a bike parade and flag ceremony at the veterans hall. Then the evening festival consisted of a car show, local food vendors, arts and crafts and more right before the firework show.

Mike Lynch, the District 4 City Council Member for the City of Wasco, attended and says that it is great to see the community fellowship with one another following the impact of the pandemic.

"Two years of being crammed up in houses and not being able to do things, it’s great to get out and be among people and have a good time. We’ve done another one of these a couple of months ago and people had a good time so it is good to have another one," said Lynch

Meanwhile, Renee Larue was born and raised in Wasco and says her and her family have attended the One Nation Celebration for as long as she can remember.

“This is a small but growing community and this is really just something that we need. It’s really fun and a lot of vendors come out and we’re just here hanging out. We talk and eat and enjoy our community.”

Chris Serna expresses her appreciation for her community adding that local events like the "One Nation Celebration" really enhances the special bond that she and many others have created among each other.

“It’s really important to bring the community together and have these fun events. I am just very grateful to the community of Wasco, as it is a very tight knit community and I am happy to be a part of it," said Serna