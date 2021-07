WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Alex Garcia's future as the mayor of Wasco will be topping the agenda at the city council's meeting on Tuesday. Garcia was cited for an alleged DUI in May.

Some members of the council say that his citation is a distraction from city business. They say he should step down as mayor but not from the city council.

Covering Kern County Additional details released in Wasco mayor's DUI stop Anthony Wright, 23ABC

The meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m.