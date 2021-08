WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday night the Wasco City Council will take a vote to remove Mayor Alex Garcia following his DUI citation from earlier this year.

According to Wasco city's agenda, if the motion to remove Garcia succeeds, Mayor Pro Tem Gilbert Reyna would become acting mayor and take nominations for someone to serve the rest of Garcia's term.

If the original vote fails, Garcia would continue to serve as mayor of Wasco until the end of his term next year.