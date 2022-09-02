Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Wasco man arrested on charges of child molestation, possession of a ghost gun

Arrest generic
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 19:13:52-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Wasco man on accused of sexually abusing a child. 46-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez was arrested Thursday just before 4:00 pm.

According to KCSO, Rodrigues had an open arrest warrant in relation to a child sexual assault when a deputy pulled his vehicle over near Palm Avenue and Poso Drive. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a loaded handgun with no serial number. Firearms without serial numbers are considered ghost guns.

Rodriguez was booked on child molestation and firearms charges. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book