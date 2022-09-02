Wasco man arrested on charges of child molestation, possession of a ghost gun

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Wasco man on accused of sexually abusing a child. 46-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez was arrested Thursday just before 4:00 pm.

According to KCSO, Rodrigues had an open arrest warrant in relation to a child sexual assault when a deputy pulled his vehicle over near Palm Avenue and Poso Drive. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a loaded handgun with no serial number. Firearms without serial numbers are considered ghost guns.

Rodriguez was booked on child molestation and firearms charges. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.