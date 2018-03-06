Wasco man allegedly flees deputies on bike to avoid probation search

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 40°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Wasco City Substation deputies arrested a man on multiple charges on Sunday which included possession of heroin and participating in a street gang.
According to the deputies, they attempted to stop 29-year-old Joseph Gonzalez around 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of D Street and Poso Avenue to conduct a probation search.
He allegedly fled from the deputies on a bike and led them on a pursuit. Deputies were able to stop him and searched him.
Deputies say they found he was in possession of heroin and say they found a .38 special revolver on the ground after tracing back the path the suspect allegedly used to flee from them.
Watch as 31 students from Kern County elementary and junior high schools compete for their chance at the Washington DC Scripps National…
Wasco City Substation deputies arrested a man on multiple charges on Sunday which included possession of heroin and participating in a street gang.
The Sequoia Sandwich shop legacy has been passed on to local people and has been sold.
Jeff Heinle has officially filed for a seat on the June ballot, going against 3rd District County Supervisor Mike Maggard.