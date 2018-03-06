Wasco man allegedly flees deputies on bike to avoid probation search

Johana Restrepo
3:59 PM, Mar 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Wasco City Substation deputies arrested a man on multiple charges on Sunday which included possession of heroin and participating in a street gang.

According to the deputies, they attempted to stop 29-year-old Joseph Gonzalez around 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of D Street and Poso Avenue to conduct a probation search.

He allegedly fled from the deputies on a bike and led them on a pursuit. Deputies were able to stop him and searched him.

Deputies say they found he was in possession of heroin and say they found a .38 special revolver on the ground after tracing back the path the suspect allegedly used to flee from them.

