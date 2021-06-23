Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Wasco man found unresponsive in Kern River identified

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chloe Nordquist
KCSO investigating call of person drowning in Kern River
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 17:34:43-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A 38-year-old man from Wasco who was found "unresponsive" in the Kern River earlier this month has been identified.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on June 13th at around 4:30 p.m. Jorge Alberto Rojas Romero was witnessed swimming in the Upper Richbar Picnic Area of the Kern River shortly before being discovered. Life-saving efforts were performed but were unsuccessful and Romero was declared dead at the scene.

An exact cause and manner of death has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads