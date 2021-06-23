Wasco man found unresponsive in Kern River identified

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A 38-year-old man from Wasco who was found "unresponsive" in the Kern River earlier this month has been identified.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on June 13th at around 4:30 p.m. Jorge Alberto Rojas Romero was witnessed swimming in the Upper Richbar Picnic Area of the Kern River shortly before being discovered. Life-saving efforts were performed but were unsuccessful and Romero was declared dead at the scene.

An exact cause and manner of death has not been determined at this time.