Wasco mayor arrested for DUI

Mayor Alex Garcia appeared in court this week
Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:56:32-04

WASCO, CA — Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor DUI back in May, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.

The DA's office said the California Highway Patrol stopped him just after midnight on Saturday, May 22 on Highway 43.

He's now charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a BAC of 0.08%.

Garcia appeared in Shafter court on June 28 for an arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to charges. He's scheduled to appear in court again on August 19 for a pretrial hearing.

Garcia was first appointed mayor in 2019 after serving in the city council for three years and has said he is proud to be the first openly LGBTQ+ elected official in Kern County.

23ABC reached out to Garcia's attorney for comment but said they will not comment on the case.

