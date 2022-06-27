Wasco Rose Festival moving back to September date

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival is making a return this September, reclaiming its traditional weekend after Labor Day.

“After last year’s October event, we immediately knew the first goal for 2022 was to bring the Festival back home to September,” said Rose Festival Group Leader Juan Gallardo. Orange Heart Foundation President Traci Mills-Clendenen added “The Wasco Rose Festival is a historic event in our community and we are excited it will once again be the weekend after Labor Day.”

This year's theme is "No Place Like Home."

On Saturday, September 10th festivities will include a community run, rose parade, vendor fair, and car show.

Additional information regarding grand marshals and vendor announcements will come at a later date.