WATCH LIVE: 2018 Kern County Scripps National Spelling Bee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Watch as 31 students from Kern County elementary and junior high schools compete for their chance at the Washington DC Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Wasco City Substation deputies arrested a man on multiple charges on Sunday which included possession of heroin and participating in a street gang.
The Sequoia Sandwich shop legacy has been passed on to local people and has been sold.
Jeff Heinle has officially filed for a seat on the June ballot, going against 3rd District County Supervisor Mike Maggard.