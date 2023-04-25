Water Bootcamp to highlight water infrastructure in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is one of the most hydrologically modified states in the country. Through a vast network of natural and manmade features, water is moved throughout the state to farms and cities. Many parts of the California state water system are considered modern marvels of infrastructure engineering, but they're marvels hidden in plain sight.

That's why for Water Awareness Month in May, the California Water Institute Research and Education Division at Fresno State University hosts their annual Water Bootcamp. A virtual seminar event, Water Bootcamp seeks to educate people about water in California.

"Water is so critical to the valley, and a lot of us just know that it comes out of our tap. We don't know where it's coming from," said Laura Ramos, interim director of CWI's Research and Education Division.

Water Awareness Month started as a collaboration of the California Department of Water Resources and the Association of CA Water Agencies during the California Drought of 1987-1992. The goal is to raise water conservation awareness, as well as educate the public about water issues in their communities and the measures being taken to address them.

"It's learning about the water that comes out of the faucet, how it's treated, how it arrives to you, and what you can do to help the water issues in the valley," said Ramos.

Water Bootcamp will be available in both English and Spanish, and each session is about 20 to 30 minutes long with a chance for questions. Participants are welcome to attend one, some, or all of the seminar modules.

"The sessions build upon each other, but they also stand alone," said Ramos.

If you would like to register for Water Bootcamp and attend a virtual seminar, as well as gain access to on-demand informational videos about the California water system, please visit the Water Bootcamp show planning web page.