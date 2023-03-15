Water still running fast and high through Kernville

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — One of the areas being hit hardest by rain and flooding is Kernville, where as of Monday afternoon, rain had started coming down again.

Water is flowing rapidly in the Kern River, and Kern County Fire Department officials say landslides are very likely to happen in the area. KCFD is working hard to keep the community informed about evacuation warnings and available resources.

Captain Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department says this time of year, and with multiple storms back-to-back, the amount of water the county has seen is a whole different type of emergency.

"We're seeing a significant amount of rainfall. Estimates are one to four inches of rainfall that we'll see in total. We're already seeing multiple areas where the soil is starting to move," said Freeborn.

23ABC Captain Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department

According to Freeborn, after Friday's weather, KCSO has been going door-to-door to check on community members in consideration of these persistent conditions.

"This has been a very unique thing," said Freeborn. "We've been very accustomed for several years of dealing with significant wildfires, but now this time of year, with multiple storms back to back, and the amount of water that we've seen from them is a whole different type of emergency."

It's an emergency residents like John Howelles is staying prepared for.

"Keep your eyes open. Check on your neighbors. Be vigilant, and of course, don't travel over any moving water. That's a no-brainer," said Howelles. "Just be prepared."

23ABC Kernville resident John Howelles says he's staying prepared.

Other area residents spoke to 23ABC off-camera say they're loading up on sandbags and tarps for their homes.

Freeborn says KCFD is also increasing their efforts.

"We want them to know that we're doing everything that we can to keep them safe," said Freeborn. "That includes staffing over an extra 100 firefighters."

For people who live in the Kernville area, Kern County Fire says the evacuation center at Kern Valley High School remains open for those in need.