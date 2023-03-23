Watermaster warns residents about the dangers of the Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the significant rainfall Bakersfield has seen in the past few weeks, Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay told 23ABC although the river has experienced an increase in its downstream flow he urges everyone to stay out of it.

“People are going to see it through the city and think 'oh boy this looks so fun, we need to go out and play in it.' There’s trees in it, there’s brush in it, there’s all kinds of things underneath that water. People need to be very careful when they’re around the river this year. There's going to be more water than they’ve seen in a long time and they just really need to protect themselves."



Mulkay says the increase of the flow into the Kern River is going to provide an opportunity to recharge groundwater basins.

There will also be plenty of water for the city of Bakersfield and for agriculture.

