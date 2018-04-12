Weather causes school delay

Weather has caused school delays in Kern County on Thursday morning.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the El Tejon Unified School District and Peak to Peak Mountain Charter School are on two-hour delays due to snow and/or ice. 

