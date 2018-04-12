Weather causes school delay

Partly Cloudy
HI: 64°
LO: 43°
Weather has caused school delays in Kern County on Thursday morning.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the El Tejon Unified School District and Peak to Peak Mountain Charter School are on two-hour delays due to snow and/or ice.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
At least one person has died in a crash after hitting a tree off Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon Thursday morning, according to the California…
The southbound lanes of Highway 65 near Merle Haggard Drive are blocked Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Weather has caused school delays in Kern County on Thursday morning.