Weather leads to escorts on Grapevine

Weather conditions on the Grapevine have led the California Highway Patrol to escort vehicles on Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning.
CHP officials with the Fort Tejon office say the escorts are starting at Grapevine Road and going through to the Tejon Pass.
They said officers are looking to keep drivers' speeds down as they travel on the 5.
CHP officers are running round robbins from Gorman to Fort Tejon Road, meaning they are escorting traffic through the icy conditions. Right now it's only 24° at the peak of the Grapevine! Fort Tejon schools are on a two hour snow and ice delay pic.twitter.com/2yi24FOsgJ