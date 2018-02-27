Weather leads to escorts on Grapevine

6:08 AM, Feb 27, 2018
The CHP is escorting vehicles along Interstate 5 due to weather conditions. The escorts are starting at Grapevine Road and going through Tejon Pass. 

Weather conditions on the Grapevine have led the California Highway Patrol to escort vehicles on Interstate 5 on Tuesday morning. 

CHP officials with the Fort Tejon office say the escorts are starting at Grapevine Road and going through to the Tejon Pass. 

They said officers are looking to keep drivers' speeds down as they travel on the 5. 

