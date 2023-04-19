Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Weekend road work scheduled for Northeast Bakersfield

The City of Bakersfield has scheduled a weekend repaving project for the intersection of Haley and Columbus Streets.
Bakersfield road work
23ABC
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield. Thank you for your patience, and please drive carefully.
Bakersfield road work
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 17:34:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced a repaving project scheduled for the intersection of Haley and Columbus Streets in Northeast Bakersfield.

On Saturday, April 22, the intersection will be intermittently closing between 6:00 am and 3:00 pm. These closures will result in delays that may last up to 30 minutes. Additionally, temporary closures of Haley Street may last for up to 2 hours.

The city is advising drivers to avoid using the intersection on Saturday, and to plan for delays if they will be driving through the area.

The City of Bakersfield reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the driving public for their patience.

Remember to keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets