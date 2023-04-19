Weekend road work scheduled for Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced a repaving project scheduled for the intersection of Haley and Columbus Streets in Northeast Bakersfield.

On Saturday, April 22, the intersection will be intermittently closing between 6:00 am and 3:00 pm. These closures will result in delays that may last up to 30 minutes. Additionally, temporary closures of Haley Street may last for up to 2 hours.

The city is advising drivers to avoid using the intersection on Saturday, and to plan for delays if they will be driving through the area.

The City of Bakersfield reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the driving public for their patience.

Remember to keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.