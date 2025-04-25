Weekend Round Up: Events happening across Kern

It's hard to believe we're already in the final weekend of the month! Although we're likely to have passing showers on Saturday, plenty of community events are still on deck.

If you’re looking to get outside, the Great American Cleanup event takes place Saturday, April 26 from 8 to 1 at Yokuts Park.

In the southwest, Bakersfield Police is having a community day at the park on Saturday, April 26 from 10 to 2 at the Park at Riverwalk. BPD says there will be food vendors, a car show and the chance to meet local law enforcement.

Also on Saturday the 26th, Kern County Animal Services is having its biweekly “Streets of Bakersfield” program where you (yes, you!) can take a shelter dog out for the day. Who knows, you may end up finding your new best friend. Pickup happens from 10 to noon at Kern County Animal Services.

In downtown Bakersfield, UPMARKET is celebrating one year on 17th street. They’re hosting a "House Market" event on Saturday from noon to 2. Tickets can be found here.

On Sunday, the Downtown Business Association is hosting a Sound of Bakersfield downtown block party from 1 to 7 p.m. the 27th. It's right near Rooster's Honky Tonk, and featured bands like Mento Buru will be performing.

In the mountains this weekend, the city of Tehachapi has a two day model train show! The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club is hosting the event Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 3 at the Aspen Builder's Inc Activity Center at 410 W. D St. in Tehachapi.

In the Kern River Valley, the Kern River Chorus has dinner and a showSaturday night at 5:00 p.m. at the senior center.

Finally, the Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Tehachapi Wind Festival on Saturday at Meadows Brook Park from 1 to 6 p.m.

