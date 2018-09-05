Weird science for adults

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On September 8, 2018 from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm Buena Vista Museum of Natural History is hosting a fun night filled with "wild and wacky science demonstrations!"

Why should the kids have all the fun? Have you ever been watching a program just for kids and thought Wow! I would like to do that. Well this is a night for you!

Adults will join weird scientist, Dave Hanley, as he explores experiments that will wow your children and friends. This event is for parents, grandparents, teachers and any adults that would enjoy a night of pure wild and wacky fun! Appetizers and refreshments will be served.

Tickets are priced at $15 a person or $25 for a couple. Seating is limited and reservations are required. If you are interested call 661-324-6350 or stop by Buena Vista Museum of Natural History located at 2018 Chester Ave, Bakersfield CA 93301.