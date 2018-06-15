Wells Fargo members may have challenges completing transactions

Josh Sanders
2:34 PM, Jun 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -  

According to Wells Fargo's twitter account, their members could be experiencing challenges completing transactions. 

Wells Fargo Tweets:

"Thank you for your continued patience while we work to resolve our issue impacting some customer transactions. Our team is working diligently to address the issue quickly. We'll provide another update once the issue has been resolved...We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue completing some transactions. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates."

The account does not say what is impacting their customers ability to complete transactions. 

