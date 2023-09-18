West High alum appointed KHSD superintendent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During a special meeting of the Kern High School District on Monday, September 18, Dr. Michael Zulfa was appointed as the 22nd KHSD superintendent. Zulfa, whose appointment follows the retirement of previous superintendent Dr. Bryon Schaefer, will take on his full duties as of February 1, 2024.

Zulfa has a 30-year history in education and has worked in the KHSD for 25 of those years. After graduating from West High School, Zulfa taught at both Garces and South High Schools. In 2003, he became Dean of Instruction at South High, and then Assistant Principal of Instruction at Foothill High School in 2005.

Zulfa continued to work for KHSD, with his most recent position coming after earning his doctorate at Liberty University in 2015 with an appointment to Associate Superintendent of Business for the district in 2021.

I feel truly blessed and humbled to be chosen to lead this remarkable district. Having devoted my professional life to student success, I expect us to work with district partners to ensure all of our students have the support they need for future success. - Dr. Michael Zulfa

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

