West High School looking to name football field after former head coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday night, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees will meet to discuss naming the West High School athletic field after former head football coach Dallas Grider.

Grider served as head coach of the Vikings from 977 to 1983 and compiled a record of 77–7–2. He was a player for Arvin High School and Bakersfield College. He also two seasons asa linebacker for the UCLA Bruins, including during their 1966 Rose Bowl victory over Michigan State.

Grider died on May 11, 2022.

The request was made by West High School Principal Megan Gregor.

Before being presented to the Board of Trustees, a committee was formed to review this request and confirmed that the request met the conditions of the Kern High School District.