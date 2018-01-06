Western styled wagons coming to Frandy Park Campground; sleeps up to 6 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you enjoy camping in the Kern River Valley, we are here to tell you about a new way you can camp.

Four western styled covered wagons are coming to the Frandy Park Campground in the Kern River Valley.

These wagons are hand made in Utah and will be headed to the campground before Whiskey Flats Day.

Two of the hand-made wagons will be featured in the Whiskey Flats Day Parade, which is President's Day weekend.

The wagons can sleep up to 6 people and come with a king size bed, and two double bunk beds.

An even better bonus with this wagons, they come with a heating and air conditioning unit.

Eventually the Frandy Park Campground wants to get at least 20 more wagons if visitors enjoy them.

As of right now, owners of the campground are not sure of how much they will charge for visitors to rent them.

If people would like to rent one of the wagons they say to call 760-376-6483.