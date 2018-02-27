Western Union agrees to pay $586 million to victims of scams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Western Union is awarding $586 million to people who fell victim to scams after admitting to aiding and abetting wire fraud over the last 13 years.

Those who payed money via Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017 and were scammed can now file claims to get their money back.

According to District Attorney Dan Dow, scammers would contact people and promise them prizes, loans, jobs, discounts and other rewards for money upfront or pretended to be family members in need of cash.

No one received the services promised. Now, those who were tricked into using Wester Union can get their money back.