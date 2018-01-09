Wet weather causes issues on Kern County roadways

The first storm of 2018 caused problems on Kern County roadways on Monday.

Between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says they responded to 25 accidents in the Bakersfield area. Bakersfield Police responded to 20 in that same time frame.

CHP says that number is about three times higher than what they'd see on a normal day. They recommend driving much more slowly than usual, and they also recommend driving in the middle lanes if possible. Water tends to gather on the sides of the road and the outside lanes, meaning your vehicle could hydroplane.