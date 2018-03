BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - "What Up Dough?" donuts is rolling into Bakersfield on Saturday, March 24.

This shop offers handmade, custom donuts that are baked, not fried. There are different flavors with various toppings for all taste buds. Some donuts are even filled. They even have vegan options as well.

Owner Jehdiah Woodrow says he wanted to bring creation and creativity to Bakersfield.

Right now What Up Dough sells their donuts at ReMix Asian Kitchen, but this is the first solo pop-up.

Location: Stockdale Affairs Event Center

201 New Stine Rd # 350, Bakersfield, CA. 93309

Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.