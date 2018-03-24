BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - What Up Dough hosted a pop up donut shop at the Stockdale Affairs Event Center Saturday morning.

There were options for just about everyone, including home made custom donuts that were baked instead of fried.

There we also vegan and gluten free options available for people. Other donuts featured cereal, crushed cookies, and frosting toppings.

Donuts were only $2 and sold out in 45 minutes.

What Up Dough hopes to eventually open up a donut truck and they will likely host another pop up shop.