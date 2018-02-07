Where to find Girl Scout Cookies around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Kern County, but you might be having a hard time tracking some down.

23ABC has you covered on where you can find cookies around Kern County.

The Girl Scout website shows several ways on how to get your hands on some yummy cookies.

1.) If you are looking for a Girl Scout Cookie booth, all you have to do is go to the 'Cookie Finder' tool on their website and type in your zip code. It will pop up with a list of the times and location when they will be selling.

2.) Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your IOS or Android phone. The app will let you locate the closest cookie seller in your area.