Where to get deals for National Pi Day

Jada Montemarano
5:21 AM, Mar 13, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Pi Day is Wednesday, March 14, marking the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, or 3.14. If mathematics are not your thing, don't worry, plenty of restaurants will offer discounts in honor of the day. 

**This is a running list. If you know of any other restaurants offering deals, let us know!**

 

National Pi(e) Day Deals:

Boston Market: In honor of Pi Day, Boston Market is offering a free pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and drink with this coupon

Pizza Press: Pizza is $3.14 with purchase of a drink.

Blaze Pizza: All pizzas will only be $3.14.

Marie Callender's:  Free slice of pie with purchase of adult entree. Use this coupon.

