Where to go in Kern County on St. Patrick's Day

Jada Montemarano
9:37 AM, Mar 14, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - St. Patrick's Day began as a day to remember the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick. It has now evolved into a holiday full of celebrations and festivals seen around the world.

Here is a list of events happening around town:

**Send us any other celebrations we may have missed**

 

Bootleggers Craft Pub and Eatery: 

  • 3rd Annual Flip Cup Tournament
  • Sign up your team of 5 now. $75 per team.
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Location: 955 Oak St. Bakersfield, California.

The Belle Rae:

  • Enjoy food, music, green beer, and a fun atmosphere.
  • $10 cover charge at door.
  •  Corn hole tournament please call to reserve your space. Only 32 team spots are available ($120 per team).
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Location: 2104 18th Street, Bakersfield, California, 93301

The Padre Hotel:

  • Sham-ROCK Live music from Blonde Faith on Prarie Fire.
  • Irish beer, slane whiskey & festive food specials all day.
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Location: 1702 18th St, Bakersfield, California. 93301

Brimhall Farmers Market:

  • Crafts and games for the kids.
  • Shamrock search at 10 a.m.
  • Face painting, live music and delicious fresh local food for the family.
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Location: 9500 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, California. 93312

1933:

  • Performances by: Robbie the Bagpiper, Road Dawgs: 4-6, Dublin Rain: 6:30-8, Lipstick Revolver: 8:30-10:30.
  • 2 Live DJ's: Prohibition Lounge and South Patio at the end of the night.
  • Location: 7900 Downing Ave, Bakersfield, California. 93308

The Old Fashioned Social Drinkery:

  • Drink specials, Irish whiskey, souvenirs, raffles and more.
  • Time: 2:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m.
  • Location: 3621 California Ave. Suite D., Bakersfield, California. 93309

Temblor Brewing Company:

  • St. Patty's Outlaw Country Throwdown.
  • Tickets are $10 Presale, $15 at the door.
  • Must be 18 plus
  • James Carothers 7:00 p.m. -8:45 p.m.
  • Dallas Moore 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
  • Location: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard. Bakersfield, CA 93308

 

