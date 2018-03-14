Where to go in Kern County on St. Patrick's Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - St. Patrick's Day began as a day to remember the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick. It has now evolved into a holiday full of celebrations and festivals seen around the world.

Here is a list of events happening around town:

Bootleggers Craft Pub and Eatery:

3rd Annual Flip Cup Tournament

Sign up your team of 5 now. $75 per team.

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Location: 955 Oak St. Bakersfield, California.

The Belle Rae:

Enjoy food, music, green beer, and a fun atmosphere.

$10 cover charge at door.

Corn hole tournament please call to reserve your space. Only 32 team spots are available ($120 per team).

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: 2104 18th Street, Bakersfield, California, 93301

The Padre Hotel:

Sham-ROCK Live music from Blonde Faith on Prarie Fire.

Irish beer, slane whiskey & festive food specials all day.

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: 1702 18th St, Bakersfield, California. 93301

Brimhall Farmers Market:

Crafts and games for the kids.

Shamrock search at 10 a.m.

Face painting, live music and delicious fresh local food for the family.

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: 9500 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, California. 93312

1933:

Performances by: Robbie the Bagpiper, Road Dawgs: 4-6, Dublin Rain: 6:30-8, Lipstick Revolver: 8:30-10:30.

2 Live DJ's: Prohibition Lounge and South Patio at the end of the night.

Location: 7900 Downing Ave, Bakersfield, California. 93308

The Old Fashioned Social Drinkery:

Drink specials, Irish whiskey, souvenirs, raffles and more.

Time: 2:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m.

Location: 3621 California Ave. Suite D., Bakersfield, California. 93309

