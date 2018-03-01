White Elephant Project gift store holding grand opening

Natalie Tarangioli
9:31 AM, Mar 1, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Downtown Bakersfield Association is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new gift store opening on Monday in downtown Bakersfield.

White Elephant Project will have its grand opening on March 5 at 4 p.m.

According to the store's Facebook page, White Elephant Project is a premium store to find gifts and decor for a variety of people and occasions. 

White Elephant Project is located at 18th and Eye Streets in downtown Bakersfield.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News