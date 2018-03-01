White Elephant Project gift store holding grand opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Downtown Bakersfield Association is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new gift store opening on Monday in downtown Bakersfield.

White Elephant Project will have its grand opening on March 5 at 4 p.m.

According to the store's Facebook page, White Elephant Project is a premium store to find gifts and decor for a variety of people and occasions.

White Elephant Project is located at 18th and Eye Streets in downtown Bakersfield.