White Elephant Project opening its doors to Bakersfield on Monday

8:32 AM, Mar 5, 2018

A White Elephant Project Store will open in downtown Bakersfield, a new candy, gift and decor store.

The White Elephant Project is opening its doors to downtown Bakersfield on Monday.

The candy, gift and decor store will be holding its ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and it is located at 1516 18th Street.

 

