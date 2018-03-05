White Elephant Project opening its doors to Bakersfield on Monday

Fair
HI: 66°
LO: 40°
A White Elephant Project Store will open in downtown Bakersfield, a new candy, gift and decor store.
The White Elephant Project is opening its doors to downtown Bakersfield on Monday.
The candy, gift and decor store will be holding its ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and it is located at 1516 18th Street.
The White Elephant Project is opening its doors to downtown Bakersfield on Monday.
With a new location set to open in weeks at its new location in Northwest Bakersfield, La Costa Mariscos is looking to bring in new…
Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield in the area of Wilson and New Stine roads.
The Bakersfield Jr. Condors hockey team won the California Hockey Association (CAHA) 16AA State Level 2 Finals in Anaheim on Sunday.