Who to contact for storm-related non-emergencies in Bakersfield

Rain falls in Bakersfield in this file photo.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 22, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Do you know who to call for non-emergencies such as blocked storm drains or when a streetlight or traffic signal isn't working? The City of Bakersfield recommends calling the following numbers for certain situations:

  • For blocked storm drains, call 661-326-3111 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
  • For downed trees or branches, call 661-326-3866 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
  • For streetlight or traffic signal outages, call 661-326-3781 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
  • For an after hours emergency, call 661-327-7111.
