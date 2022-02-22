Who to contact for storm-related non-emergencies in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Do you know who to call for non-emergencies such as blocked storm drains or when a streetlight or traffic signal isn't working? The City of Bakersfield recommends calling the following numbers for certain situations:

For blocked storm drains, call 661-326-3111 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

For downed trees or branches, call 661-326-3866 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

For streetlight or traffic signal outages, call 661-326-3781 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday)