BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The PG&E Outage Map is currently showing approximately 1,300 households and businesses on the west side of Bakersfield are without power.

Houses and businesses on either side of the 99 from Truxtun to Brundage Avenues in Bakersfield are without power. PG&E is investigating the cause and estimates that power will be restored by 9:15 pm.