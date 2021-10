BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield restaurant Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill is giving back to first responders this week.

On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first responders on shift will get a free lunch to go that includes a burger, cookies, chips, and a drink. They'll also get a $10 gift card to the restaurant. Off-duty first responders can eat inside or on the patio.

It's all in celebration of national first responders day.