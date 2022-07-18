Watch Now
Wildfires continue to impact air quality in Central Valley

With wildfires burning across California another impact of these blazes is the air quality. Valley Air District Control is reminding us that smoke from wildfires set hundred of miles away can reach the valley.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 18, 2022
Officials say what they're typically most concerned about is our ozone which is that haze we often see polluting our air. But in more recent years the concern has shifted toward pollution from wildfire smoke which contains particulate matter that can trigger asthma attacks, aggravates chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

"We're really seeing a lot more of the wildfire impacts. We just don't always know what's in that smoke. We can see air quality levels reach even the hazardous range," said one expert.

The Air District says the best way to protect yourself during poor air quality days is to use an air filter in your home and make sure you're changing the filter too.

